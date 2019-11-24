|
Waterford - Captain Gary L. Frago, United States Coast Guard Retired, passed away Tuesday evening, Nov. 19, 2019, at home with his loving wife of 44 years, Sharon, at his side. In 2005, Gary was diagnosed with a genetic neurological disorder, degenerative spinocerebellar ataxia. He fought a long courageous battle with this disease, always with a smile, "the Frago smile"and with pure grit and determination. He was an inspiration to all who knew him.
Gary was born Sept. 5, 1950, in Turlock, Calif. He was the only son of Clarence L. Frago and Marion Frago Alves. Gary graduated from the United States Coast Guard Academy, class of 1972, with honors. He met his beloved wife, Sharon, on a blind date while she was attending nursing school in New York. They married Oct. 18, 1975, in New York.
Gary and Sharon, like most military families, moved frequently. Gary was first assigned in 1972, as an operation officer on the USCG Cutter Firebush at Governors Island, N.Y. He was then stationed at Loran Station, Port Clarence, Alaska as commanding officer, isolated duty. Next, he became an executive officer (XO) at the CG Station in New London. Gary continued to advance his education and earned master's degrees in chemistry and chemical engineering at the University of Maryland. After receiving his degrees, he became branch chief of the chemical engineering unit at the Coast Guard Headquarters in Washington, D.C. Following the headquarters tour, Gary returned to the Coast Guard Academy in New London to teach chemistry and chemical engineering in the science department. While at the Academy, he was also in charge of the summer sailing program, which he loved. Then, it was onto Coast Guard Sector Detroit as the XO. After Detroit, Gary transferred to the CG Training Center, Cape May, N.J., also as the XO. From there, he had his last and best tour of duty as commanding officer of the Support Center, CG Base Boston, Mass. After his retirement, he taught tax courses and managed a tax office.
During his years at the Coast Guard Academy as a cadet and his tours of duty, Gary made many lifelong friends, especially with his classmates Chris Burns, Ed Thompson and John Larned. He considered them his brothers. In later years, he always enjoyed his camping trips with his classmates, Chris Burns, Jim Norton, and Bill "Army" Armstrong. His XO in Boston, Al Suchy, was a special friend to Gary, and according to "Frago," one of the best Coast Guard officers with whom he had ever served, and he served with many.
Gary's two second moms, Sharon's mother, Jeanne, and Gloria Facas Jeffords were both very special to Gary. They both kept "Frago" well-fed. There were many family members, close friends and neighbors that helped Gary and Sharon along their challenging life journey, and they are thankful.
A heartfelt "thank you" goes to the Center for Hospice Care of Southeast Connecticut; Gary's special nurse, Francesca and his home health aide, Joanna for their compassionate care.
Upon Gary's request, funeral services will be private. There will be a celebration of Gary's life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gary's memory to the Center for Hospice Care, SECT, 227 Dunham St. Norwich, CT 06360, or the Coast Guard Academy Alumni Fund Class of 1972, 15 Mohegan Ave. New London, CT 06320.
Published in The Day on Nov. 24, 2019