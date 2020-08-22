1/
Gary Michael Pisapia
1941 - 2020
Waterford - Gary Michael Pisapia, 79, of Waterford, entered eternal life Aug. 19, 2020. He was born Aug. 17, 1941, in New London, the son of the late Michael and Patricia (Campbell) Pisapia.

He was united in marriage to the former Elizabeth "Betty" Frist Aug. 15, 1988, in Mystic; his beloved wife Betty survives him.

A funeral home service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday from the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Avenue, New London, followed by interment in Jordan Cemetery, Waterford. Guests are to comply with State of Connecticut COVID-19 regulations: masks and social distancing. A complete obituary will appear in Sunday's edition of The Day.

Published in The Day on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Service
10:00 AM
Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home
