Waterford - Gary Michael Pisapia, 79, of Waterford, entered eternal life Aug. 19, 2020. He was born Aug. 17, 1941, in New London, the son of the late Michael and Patricia (Campbell) Pisapia.



Gary grew up in Noank, working alongside of his father in their family business, Capt. Billy Service Station, in Noank for many years. He formerly worked at Mystic Seaport; and later, for the Waterford Board of Education, retiring from the custodian department.



He was united in marriage to the former Elizabeth "Betty" Frist Aug. 15, 1988, in Mystic; his beloved wife Betty survives him. Gary was an avid bowler, bowling in many leagues at the Groton Ten Pin.



In addition to Betty, he is survived by three stepchildren, Russell (Suzanne) Perkins of Montville, Robin (John) Campbell and Tammy (Mike) Mugovero, both of Waterford; and four grandchildren. The apple of his eye was Alyssa and Erica, who were wonderful helpers to their grandparents.



A funeral home service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday Aug. 25, from the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Avenue, New London, followed by interment in Jordan Cemetery, Waterford. Guests are asked to comply with State of Connecticut COVID-19 regulations: masks and social distancing.



