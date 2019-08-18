|
Hanover - Gary R. Houle, 66, a longtime resident of Hanover, died Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. Born in Norwich Nov. 6, 1952, he was the loving husband of Patrice "Pat" (McDonough) Houle.
Gary worked at Electric Boat as a pipefitter for several years before falling victim to a layoff, at which time he worked with the Local Laborers' Union before returning to Electric Boat. He took great pride in his work and retired as a construction mechanic.
Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Home, 141 Central Ave, Norwich.
Published in The Day on Aug. 18, 2019