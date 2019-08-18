Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woyasz & Son Funeral Service, Inc.
141 Central Avenue
Norwich, CT 06360
(860) 889-1886
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Woyasz & Son Funeral Service, Inc.
141 Central Avenue
Norwich, CT 06360
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Houle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary R. Houle


1952 - 2019
Send Flowers
Gary R. Houle Obituary
Hanover - Gary R. Houle, 66, a longtime resident of Hanover, died Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. Born in Norwich Nov. 6, 1952, he was the loving husband of Patrice "Pat" (McDonough) Houle.

Gary worked at Electric Boat as a pipefitter for several years before falling victim to a layoff, at which time he worked with the Local Laborers' Union before returning to Electric Boat. He took great pride in his work and retired as a construction mechanic.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Home, 141 Central Ave, Norwich.
Published in The Day on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries