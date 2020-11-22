Waterford - It is with sadness that the family of Gary Piascik announces his passing on Nov. 9, 2020. Gary was born May 27, 1952, in New London, to the late Stephen and Helene (McDermott) Piascik.



He grew up in the Quaker Hill section of Waterford and was a graduate of Waterford High School in 1970, and Central Connecticut State University in 1976, earning a degree in economics.



Gary started his career for Sears in New London mentored by Wayne Vendetto. He continued his career for Sears in Corbin Corners, working in sales and management. A near-fatal heart attack in 1989, significantly altered Gary's physical abilities and life plans.



Gary was a lifelong sport participant, football, baseball, softball, fishing and little league coach. Also, he was a lifelong sports enthusiast, particularly a fan of the New York Yankees, Giants and even the Knicks. He could beat anyone at Jeopardy.



Gary was the loving husband of the late Renata (Kedzior) Piascik who left his side in 2009. He leaves behind his daughter Andrea Piascik of Newington; three loving sisters, Linda Piascik, Kathleen Chaney (Floyd) and Nancy Free. He also leaves behind his three nephews, Ryan and Derek Chaney and Austin Free; two great-nephews, Landon and Lucas Chaney; and his sister-in-law Wieslawa Kamela of Bristol.



For the last eleven years, Gary resided at Mulberry Gardens, an assisted living facility in Plantsville. The family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation to the staff for their care, support and determination in making him comfortable. A special thank you goes to his angel Ellen.



A Mass of Christian burial was held Nov. 13, 2020 in Southington. He was buried following the Mass in St. Joseph Cemetery in Bristol.



As a lifelong fan of "the Boss," this is for you Gary.



"I'll See You in My Dreams"



The road is long and seeming without end



The days go on, I remember you my friend



And though you're gone



And my heart's been emptied it seems



I'll see you in my dreams . . . .



- Bruce Springsteen



