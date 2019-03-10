Home

Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home
84 Montauk Ave.
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-3600
Gary Sheppard Obituary
Norwich - Gary W. Sheppard, 55 of Norwich, passed away Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, in New London.

He is survived by his mother, Jean Edwards, siblings, David and Carl Sheppard, Charles Edwards, Debra Lynch, Suzanne Martin, Cara Edwards, Lisa Newsome; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by a brother, Russell Sheppard, Sr.; and stepfather, Charles Edwards. Gary was a long time resident of the New London area where he had many friends. He will be sadly, missed by all that knew him.

His family is planning a celebration of life in the near future at a date and time to be determined.
Published in The Day on Mar. 10, 2019
