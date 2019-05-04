|
IN MEMORIAM In Loving Memory Of Gavin Richard Broccoli 36 years ago today you entered the world and began flooding hearts with love for you. We're not sure you knew how many people's lives you impacted in all the years you had on earth or if you realized just how many hearts would break when you went home to Jesus. If there's any birthday gift we could give you today it would be a never ending bear hug. We pray you know that you're forever loved, always missed and will never be forgotten. Happy Birthday Love Dad, Mom, Jesse, Danielle & Tricia
Published in The Day on May 4, 2019