|
|
|
Old Lyme - Gayle Ann Fraser Burlingham, born June 23, 1946, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, after a battle with cancer. Gayle was a devoted wife to John Burlingham, mother and grandmother. She's survived by her two sons, Jeremy and Shane, and her grandchildren.
Gayle was an amazing artist, loved to garden and be outdoors. Gayle was a member of the South Lyme Chapel, the OLFD Ladies Auxiliary, and often volunteered at the Old Saybrook Estuary.
A service will be held at 1 p.m. Dec. 19, 2019, at the South Lyme Chapel. A potluck reception will be held following the service at the Mile Creek Firehouse.
Published in The Day on Dec. 10, 2019