Ashaway, R.I. - Gayle E. Webb, 69, of Main Street, Ashaway, passed away at The Westerly Hospital Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Visiting hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. A Funeral Service will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, at Old Mystic United Methodist Church, 44 Main St., Old Mystic. There is no procession from the funeral home to church. Private burial will be held at Valleau Cemetery in Ridgewood, N.J.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Westerly Nurses Club or Old Mystic United Methodist Church, in Gayle's memory.
Published in The Day on July 14, 2019