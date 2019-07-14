Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
Resources
More Obituaries for Gayle Webb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gayle E. Webb

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gayle E. Webb Obituary
Ashaway, R.I. - Gayle E. Webb, 69, of Main Street, Ashaway, passed away at The Westerly Hospital Thursday, July 11, 2019.

Visiting hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. A Funeral Service will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, at Old Mystic United Methodist Church, 44 Main St., Old Mystic. There is no procession from the funeral home to church. Private burial will be held at Valleau Cemetery in Ridgewood, N.J.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Westerly Nurses Club or Old Mystic United Methodist Church, in Gayle's memory.

For full obituary please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Day on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
Download Now