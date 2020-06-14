Waterford - Gene A. Daniels Sr., 77, of Waterford passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020. He was born May 8, 1943, in New London, the son of the late Lloyd and Sophie (Jaczinski) Daniels.



Mr. Daniels worked for SNET as a mechanic prior to his retirement. He was married to Rose (Price) Daniels June 29, 1963, at Flanders Baptist and Community Church. This year, they would have celebrated 57 years of marriage.



Besides his wife Rose, he is survived by his son Gene A. Daniels Jr. (Sue), of Waterford; and his daughter Debra Johnson (James), of Waterford; six grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren.



All services are private. Burial will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery, New London. Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London assisted the family with the arrangements.



