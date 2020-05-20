Gene Curtis Recanati
1934 - 2020
Sunnyvale, Calif. - Gene Curtis Recanati passed away April 30, 2020. He was born in New London Feb. 9, 1934, son of the late Julio and Olga (Recine) Recanati.

He started his young career, yes as a New London Day carrier and his route was "The Fort Trumbull". He and his sister Cynthia had many good memories doing that route, as did all our family, it was a family affair.

He later entered the Navy as did three of his brothers. After that stint he ventured out to San Jose, Calif. Where he got into the "Barber" scene, then later worked for the U.S. Postal Service.

He was an avid sports lover, baseball, and basketball. His favorite team was Boston Red Sox. Back in my childhood I recall many a nights being kept awake hearing those games on the radio.

He is survived by three sisters, Cynthia Detraglia, Mercedes Verhulst and Dorene Rowan, who will miss him dearly. He was predeceased by four brothers, Ernest, Arnold, Lawrence, and Doug; and four sisters, Elissa, Donna, Pricilla, and Merilyn, yes that makes a total of twelve. Now Jesus has one more disciple.

Gene was a quiet soul, but definitely funny! He was a wonderful son and brother who will truly be missed and will always be in our hearts. He has now gone home to be with the rest of his siblings and parents, who I am sure will welcome him with open arms.

Rest in peace dear brother, no one deserves it more than you.

A private service will be held at a later date.

Published in The Day on May 20, 2020.
