Woyasz & Son Funeral Service, Inc.
141 Central Avenue
Norwich, CT 06360
(860) 889-1886
Genevieve M. Aksterowicz


1930 - 2019
Genevieve M. Aksterowicz Obituary
Norwich - Genevieve M. Aksterowicz, 89, a lifelong Norwich resident, died Nov. 19, 2019. Born in Norwich Jan. 28, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Orenowicz) Aksterowicz.

Genevieve grew up in Norwich and last worked at Thermos Bottle Company. She was a kind person who led a simple life and will be sadly missed by her surviving nieces and nephews. She was the last of her immediate family.

The Woyasz & Son Funeral Home is assisting with private arrangements.
Published in The Day on Nov. 21, 2019
