George Anthony Sottile
1928 - 2020
Mystic - George Anthony Sottile, of Mystic, passed to spirit July 15, 2020, at Fairview in Groton with his family by his side. The son of Lucy and Mario Sottile, George was born in Hartford Jan. 28, 1928, and graduated from Weaver High School in 1946. George enlisted in the United States Army in July of 1946. He served in Okinawa, Japan, as part of the Army of Occupation, and was honorably discharged in December of 1947. George attended the University of Connecticut, where he earned his bachelor's degree in education and played basketball for the UConn Huskies. He met Harrilyn Greenleaf at a party of UConn and Willimantic Teachers College students.

He graduated in 1953, and he married Harrilyn Nov. 21, 1953, in Ledyard. Together they eventually moved to Canton, where they settled, taught school and raised their children. George taught physical education and coached many teams in the Canton and Farmington school systems for over 30 years. He and Harrilyn built a small summer home in Southport, Maine. They spent every summer there for nearly 40 years, hosting family and friends and traveling Down East.

George leaves his wife of almost 67 years, Harrilyn Sottile; his two children, Julie Sottile Sugrue and George Sottile and his wife Donna McCormac; his two grandsons, Tomas Condon and Andrew Sottile and his wife Lauren Kodiak; and his great-grandson, Van Sottile. He leaves one sister, Rita Pasquaretta; one sister-in-law, Janet Sottile; and 19 loving nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother and father, Lucy and Mario Sottile; two brothers, Mario Sottile and Frank Sottile; three sisters, Ann Sopel and her husband Stanley, Camille Russo and her husband Frank and Josephine McBrien and her husband Tom; and his brother-in-law Manny Pasquaretta.

George was a devoted son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was kind and thoughtful, and always found time for a conversation or a good word. He was an athlete his whole life and taught and coached countless students. He watched as many New York Yankee and UConn basketball games as he could, and he could be found with his ear up to an old transistor radio, if the game was not televised. He played volleyball, and sometimes drove for miles to find a good game.

Splitting, organizing and burning wood in his woodstove was a passion. He never wanted to give much money to the oil man. Most days, he took a ride for a second cup of coffee and a treat. Routine was important to him. Any change prompted an "Oh boy," but he usually got over it and went along. When asked about his day, he often said, "I just puttered around." We should all probably spend more time enjoying small projects the way George did. He was a classic! He loved being at home near the shore in Mystic, where he was most at peace. Above all else, his true love was his wife, his family, his friends and all the people he knew. His wife Harrilyn once said, "Georgie lives his life like a prayer."

At this time, the immediate family will hold a private burial ceremony in Mystic; and will plan a memorial service for spring of next year. Donations in his memory may be directed to Alzheimer's Association, 200 Executive Boulevard, Southington, CT 06489 or the American Heart Association, 5 Brookside Dr., Wallingford, CT 06492. For information and online condolences, please visit www.byles.com

George was especially fond of the Prayer of Saint Francis of Assisi:

"Lord make me a channel of thy peace, that where there is hatred, I may bring love,

that where there is wrong, I may bring the spirit of forgiveness,

that where there is discord, I may bring harmony,

that where there is error, I may bring truth,

that there is doubt, I may bring faith,

that where there is despair, I may bring hope,

that where there are shadows, I may bring light,

that where there is sadness, I may bring joy.

Lord, grant that I may seek to comfort, than to be comforted, to understand, than to be understood, to love, than to be loved.

For it is by self-forgetting that one finds. It is by forgiving that one is forgiven. It is by dying that one awakens to eternal life."

Published in The Day on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
July 23, 2020
Words can not fully describe the way I think of our Uncle George, Loving, Compassion, Family, A Gentleman, A inspiration to all in our family, I miss your voice, your eyes, your soft, firm voice of experience and commitment. I always looked up to you, I will never forget you, and regret that I will never see you again. Thank you Uncle George for your Love and leadership as one of our elders in our family. I remember you when we were all young, and as we aged. I will miss you forever. LUV PETE "Perhaps they are not Stars, but rather windows . Light streaming down upon us, from the Heavens above, Our Loved ones, letting us know that they are Okay" Eskimo Proverb
PETE PASQUARETTA
Family
July 22, 2020
July 15, 2020
Dear Jordie, Julie and Drew,
Your father (grandfather) was my very best friend. He was a friend like no other. He was loyal and kind, smart, a great athlete and fun to be around. I was very lucky to have a friend like him. I felt comfortable with him, could say anything to him and he was never judgmental.
I have so many memories going back almost 61 years. He was at Canton when I got my first job. He was the varsity basketball coach and I was the middle school coach. I learned a lot from him. Then he went on to Farmington and we coached against each other. After Peg and I married, we became social friends and spent a lot of time together. Peg began substituting in Barkhampsted and the girls became fast friends. Then when Peg got the 1st grade position there, they spent even more time together. (I think they spoke to each other every day of their lives.)
We did lots of things together through the years. George and I spent tons of time out in the forest, chopping wood. Every year we would get a permit together and head out to Metropolitan District or to Peoples Forest. We camped together around Connecticut, went to several family functions and went to Maine together every summer. It was in the old days and we drove the old Ford Station Wagon that overheated on the way home. We laughed like crazy. Then thanks to Harmy and George, I was able to buy the lot from Clayton Greenleaf to build our cottage. It was just after yours was built and I remember that Shawn and I stayed overnight there before anyone else.
When Peg died, your parents were there for me. I so appreciated their comfort. And when Mary Jo came into my life, they were all embracing. I remember bringing her to Mystic the first time and your parents could not be more welcoming. They were there at our wedding too and we then spent many more wonderful visits in Southport, going to lunch or sharing a meal on Molly’s Point.
Our last in person visit with George was there on Molly’s Point, thanks to Jordie and his special fish dinner. Your Dad looked frail but was in very good spirits. I will always remember his hearty laugh and his good wishes of concern and care.
I know he lived a long a fruitful life. I was honored to be his friend. He will be sorely missed. He was my dear and wonderful friend, really like a brother to me. My condolences to all of you.
Sincerely,
Roger
Roger Carlson
Friend
July 20, 2020
We have the most wonderful memories of George and Harmieall our summer trips, great times in Southport and Mystic, laughter, great food, family and friendshe meant a lot to us for over 50 yearsrest in peace, dear friendwell never forget you!
Marianne and Bill Swittlinger
Friend
July 20, 2020
Daddy, I will always miss you. I miss you like crazy, but I know you were feeling lousy all of the time lately. You were always an angel. Now God has given you wings dear Daddy. I've always felt comforted by watching the sky. You will live in my heart as long as I live. Until God brings me to meet you away up in the sky, I hope you play lots of hoop with Frankie and Mario, and I promise to never make you drink prune juice again. I love you so much Daddy. Always, Julie
Julie Sottile Sugrue
Daughter
July 20, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
