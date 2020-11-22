Old Saybrook - George B. Maynard, 94, lifelong resident of Ingham Hill Road in Old Saybrook passed away peacefully at home Nov. 17, 2020, with family by his side. He was the beloved and endearing husband of 73 years to Barbara J. Maynard.
A builder for many years, he later owned Saybrook Hardware, where locals came to shop, but also to hear George's joke of the day.
