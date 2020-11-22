1/
George B. Maynard
Old Saybrook - George B. Maynard, 94, lifelong resident of Ingham Hill Road in Old Saybrook passed away peacefully at home Nov. 17, 2020, with family by his side. He was the beloved and endearing husband of 73 years to Barbara J. Maynard.

A builder for many years, he later owned Saybrook Hardware, where locals came to shop, but also to hear George's joke of the day.

To share a memory or express a condolence to George's family, please visit: www.rwwfh.com. Arrangements are by the Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home in Centerbrook.

Published in The Day on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robinson, Wright & Weymer
34 Main St
Centerbrook, CT 06409
(860) 767-8000
