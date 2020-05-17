Mystic - George B. Winther, 92, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at his home in Mystic. He was predeceased by his wife of 67 years, Helen Jean Winther. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Eric and Doreen Winther of Hollywood, Fla.; and his daughter Deborah Winther of South Dennis, Mass. Burial will be private for the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hartford Health Care at Home Hospice Care. For obituary information or to share a note of remembrance with his family, please visit dinotofuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hartford Health Care at Home Hospice Care. For obituary information or to share a note of remembrance with his family, please visit dinotofuneral.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on May 17, 2020.