Waterford - George Battista, 84, of Waterford died Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at Yale New Haven Hospital. He had been stricken with anaplastic thyroid cancer, which is very rare, aggressive, and fast-moving.
He is survived by his loving wife Carolyn; and their four sons and their families, Matthew Battista and his dear friends Jan Benson and her daughter Gina Mello, Garth Battista and his wife Lilly Golden, John Battista and his wife Tina Blake, and Barney Battista and his wife Gisun Hwang. There are nine grandchildren, Colleen, Ryan, Brooke, Shane, Isabel, Rose, Geoffrey, Justin, and Giana; and great-granddaughter Mackenzie. He is survived also by his brother and sister-in-law, Francis and Silva Battista, and their family.
George graduated from Bellows High School in Mamaroneck, N.Y. He received his Bachelor of Science in ceramic engineering from the New York State College of Ceramics at Alfred University, and his Master of Science in physics from Drexel Institute of Technology. He retired from a long career at the U. S. Navy's Underwater Systems Center in New London.
He was known for his wry sense of humor, his straightforwardness, his ability to fix everything, his kindness, and his love of the outdoors. Together, he and Carolyn enjoyed swimming at Pleasure Beach, strolling, hiking, biking, canoeing and travelling. George also enjoyed biking and rowing alone, vigorously, in all kinds of weather.
Highly creative, with many skills and interests, he was a life-long aspiring artist and musician. He loved Irish folk music (somewhat to the chagrin of his offspring).
Donations in George's memory may be made to the Gemma Moran Food Center, 374 Broad Street, New London CT 06320.
Private Services were held.
Published in The Day on Sept. 22, 2019