Norwich - George Bogue, 73, of Norwich and formerly of Groton passed Monday at Pendleton Rehab of Mystic.
He was a Veteran of the Vietnam War and was a full-time staff sergeant in the Connecticut Army National Guard at AVCRAD in Groton. George was born Feb. 10, 1948, son to Robert E. Bogue and Eleanor DePlacido Bogue.
Mr. Bogue is survived by children, Donna (Adam) Youngblood, George I. Bogue Jr, Jonathan (Heidi) Bogue, Jillian (Steve) Savaria, and stepson Sean Bloom; a brother Robert E. (Paula) Bogue Jr.; and preceded by a sister Linda Bogue. He has 12 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and is preceded by one grandchild.
He will be forever loved, remembered and missed every day very much. Mathew 5;8,5;9 "Your blessed when you get your inside world, your mind and your heart, put right. Then you can see God in the outside world. Your blessed when you can show how to cooperate instead of compete or fight. That's when you discover who you really are and your place in Gods family."
A graveside service will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, at Elm Grove Cemetery, Mystic followed by a funeral service at Noon at the Waterford Seventh-day Adventist Church, 152 Bloomingdale Road, Quaker Hill.
His family would like to thank the caring staff at Pendleton Rehab and in lieu of flowers, request that donations in his memory be sent to them.
Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington St., New London is assisting with the arrangements. Please visit www.Byles.com
