Port St. Lucie, Fla. - It is with heavy heart that we announce that George C. Murphy, 88, of Port St. Lucie, Fla., formerly of Stonington and Westerly, R.I., passed away peacefully in his sleep Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, after several days surrounded by loved ones. He was a man known for his bright blue eyes, acute business acumen, being a true gentleman and always ready with a story or life adage.
George was born in Hartford Dec. 30, 1931, to Edward T. Murphy and Alice L. (Clark) Murphy and grew up in West Hartford. The second of four children, he had an older brother Ed, and two sisters, Eileen and Carol. After graduating from William H. Hall High School in West Hartford, he served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. While serving, he was recruited to play football, as a way to entertain the troops, while working in the accounting office on base in Okinawa. Following his discharge, he joined his father and brother in the family construction business. During this time, George foresaw the need for single family housing in southeastern Connecticut, given the growth of Electric Boat and the U.S. Navy in Groton. George and Ed, with their families, moved to the area and formed the Murphy Company, which developed and built single family homes in subdivisions such as Ledyard Village and Cedar Ridge in North Stonington. Then due to the additional need for the rental market, George with his brother first built the Granite Hill Apartments in Westerly, and then many more in southeastern Connecticut.
George had been active in the community as a member of the Rotary and Lions Clubs, served on the local board of realtors, once as its president and on the Stonington Police Commission. In his personal life, George was a fan of the New England Patriots, holding season tickets for many years. He loved country music and live theater, as the family was season ticket holders to the Goodspeed Opera House.
George leaves behind what he would call his "two best girls:" his wife Esther, aka dahlin', who was his best friend and partner in life, and his daughter Rhandi, who was his partner in business. George loved to entertain his friends and family, whether out in the boat or having drinks and hors d'oeuvres.
George was predeceased by his parents; his brother Edward J. Murphy; and his oldest daughter, Roxanne Noble, which was very painful for him. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Esther Bryden Murphy; his daughter Rhandi Murphy Lee of Stonington, her spouse David and children, Erin and Ryan; and his stepchildren, Eric Prentis, Susan Prentis, husband Jeff Cardinali, of Mystic and Florida, Nancy Hoffman, husband Jeffre and children, Lara, Lindsey, Olivia, Matt and John of Avon and Florida; and son-in-law David Noble of North Carolina. He is also survived by his dear sisters, Eileen Kowalski and husband David of Middlefield and Carol Gilbert of New Jersey; his sister-in-law Pauline Murphy of Mystic; and many nieces, nephews and stepgrandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held in the spring at which time friends and family can share their favorite George-isms and memories. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to support the Treasure Coast Hospice, who went above and beyond for George and the family. Your appreciated donations can be made by mail to Treasure Coast Hospice, 1201 SE Indian St., Stuart, FL 34997 or online at https://treasurehealth.org/292/Donate
.