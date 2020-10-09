Groton - George David Evans, born Aug. 24, 1929, formerly of Fulton Drive, Groton who resided at Eden Falls Place, Apollo Beach, Fla. during the winter months, and son of the late George and Rona Evans, died March 9, 2020, at Life Path Hospice, Sun City Center, Fla.



He leaves to mourn the love of his life of fifty-one years, his loving wife Tryphena Evans; his beloved daughter Lynda Ramos and her husband Aguinaldo; sons, Greyling, and Patrick; five grand-grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren; his siblings, two brothers, two sisters, four sisters-in-law, two brothers-in-law; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



George was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He loved and cared deeply for his family. He was a partner in Christian ministry with his wife who served churches in the WMA District, now known as the Seacoast District. He committed himself as a faithful servant of our Lord Jesus Christ.



He was a tireless worker who enjoyed working as a Cosmetologist in his early years and was admired and loved by his clients as a friend and confidante.



After completing a degree in Radiography, he went on to work as a Radiographer at General Dynamics for the next thirty years. He made many friends there and would be best remembered for his compassion, kindness, honesty and his great sense of humor.



As a honorably discharged Veteran he served his country as an Air Force Pilot.



After his retirement, George looked forward to spending his winter months in sunny Florida, where he enjoyed sight-seeing, eating out at his favorite restaurants, playing pool, and going to the gym. On Sundays he attended worship with his wife at Sun City Center United Methodist Church. He was a ferocious reader and loved solving crossword puzzles. Apollo Beach was a place he cherished, and it was there where he would live out his last earthly days.



He was entombed Aug. 31, 2020, at the Columbarium Wall at the Connecticut State Veterans Cemetery with Military Honors and concluded with a Committal Service. A Memorial Service will be at 2 p.m. Oct. 11, 2020, at New London UMC, 130 Broad Street. New London. For safety, Connecticut and New England Conference guidelines for Covid-19 will be followed. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in George's memory to New London UMC, 130 Broad Street, New London, CT. 06320.



Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the National Cremation & Burial Society in Ruskin, FL.



May his soul rest in peace.



