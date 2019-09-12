|
|
Salem - George E. Hojaboom, age 85, of Salem and formerly of Attleboro, Mass., passed away peacefully Sept. 7, 2019, at Bride Brook Health and Rehabilitation Center in Niantic. The son of the late Minnie and Clarence Hojaboom. George was born in Attleboro, Mass. Feb. 19, 1934. He is the brother of Dorothy Saunders, Esther Egner, and Frank Hojaboom, all who preceded him in death. George is survived by his daughter Monica Shelton and son-in-law Mark.
A plumber by trade, George worked for Speirs Plumbing of Old Lyme, for 38 years. Upon retirement, he spent winters in North Fort Myers, Fla., living close to one of his sisters. During the summers, George lived in the home he built in Salem. In both locations, George enjoyed fishing, gardening, and spending time outdoors.
George Hojaboom's Memorial Visitation will be held between the hours of 2 and 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at Thomas L. Neilan and Sons Funeral Home, 48 Grand St., Niantic.
A private burial will be held at Hillside Cemetery in Attleboro, MA.
Online condolences may be shared with Mr. Hojaboom's family at www.neilanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Day on Sept. 12, 2019