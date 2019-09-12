Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home
48 Grand St
Niantic, CT 06357
(860) 739-6112
Resources
More Obituaries for George Hojaboom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George E. Hojaboom


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George E. Hojaboom Obituary
Salem - George E. Hojaboom, age 85, of Salem and formerly of Attleboro, Mass., passed away peacefully Sept. 7, 2019, at Bride Brook Health and Rehabilitation Center in Niantic. The son of the late Minnie and Clarence Hojaboom. George was born in Attleboro, Mass. Feb. 19, 1934. He is the brother of Dorothy Saunders, Esther Egner, and Frank Hojaboom, all who preceded him in death. George is survived by his daughter Monica Shelton and son-in-law Mark.

A plumber by trade, George worked for Speirs Plumbing of Old Lyme, for 38 years. Upon retirement, he spent winters in North Fort Myers, Fla., living close to one of his sisters. During the summers, George lived in the home he built in Salem. In both locations, George enjoyed fishing, gardening, and spending time outdoors.

George Hojaboom's Memorial Visitation will be held between the hours of 2 and 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at Thomas L. Neilan and Sons Funeral Home, 48 Grand St., Niantic.

A private burial will be held at Hillside Cemetery in Attleboro, MA.

Online condolences may be shared with Mr. Hojaboom's family at www.neilanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Day on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home
Download Now