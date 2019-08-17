|
Groton - George Edward Reed, 83, of Groton died unexpectedly, Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at home. Born in South Kingstown, R.I., he was the son of the late William and Emma (Barden) Reed of Wakefield, R.I.
George was a true patriot and served the communities he lived in from childhood. He was a Civil Air Patrol Cadet in his teens. After graduating from South Kingston High School, he entered the U.S. Navy, and is a veteran of the Korean War, serving stateside and abroad with squadron VP-56 as a seaplane navigator. With the help of the G.I. Bill, he earned a BSEE from the University of Rhode Island in 1965. Upon graduating, he joined Electric Boat/General Dynamics and worked for 37 years in Combat Systems Engineering developing sonar capabilities for our submarines. So, it came to be, that he went from hunting submarines with VP-56 to designing and building them with Electric Boat. George retired as a Principal Engineer to enjoy a life filled with family trips to Italy, Hawaii, California and the Grenadines. He enjoyed photography, cross- country skiing with friends and kayaking with family. He loved sailing his HR312 "Iris" in Fishers Island and Long Island Sounds and the fun of celebrating a successful evening sail at the Sea Horse in Noank with his family crew! His Harley Davidson was his 2nd love after his wife Marjorie, and they cruised the countryside throughout the riding season. He was a member of the Patriot Guard Riders and the American Legion.
As a resident of Preston in the 70s, George was elected to the BOE and was active on many committees. After moving to Groton, he became active in local politics, became chairman of the GOP Town Committee and was elected a member of the RTM. He served as a State Central Committee member from the CT 18th District.
A devoted family man, known for his integrity, George guided his children by example with love and kindness and assisted his sisters in the care of their 100 plus year old mother.
George leaves his beloved wife, Marjorie (Paull) Reed; his children, Jodi Jadczak of Voluntown, Lori Poole-Clement of Bloomfield, N.Y, Jason Reed of Lisbon; stepchildren, Jeanne Giovann (John) of East Hartford, Holly Dooling (Kevin) of Beaufort, S.C., Deane Bussiere (Wendy) of Santa Cruz, Calif., and Dana Bussiere-Boutwell (Tim) of Jacksonville, Fla.; his three sisters, Judy Reed Goley (Robert), Linda Reed Harvey and Wendy Reed; twelve grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter. George was predeceased by a son, William D. Reed.
His family will receive relatives and friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, followed by a service at 6 p.m. at the Mystic Funeral Home located on Route 1 in Mystic. His burial will be held privately at the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
He leaves those he loved not of his choice, but by the ravages of Parkinson's Disease, which has claimed a special life. We would request that in lieu of flowers, consider a gift in his memory to or to a Parkinson's support group of your choice.
Published in The Day on Aug. 17, 2019