New London - George Ives Philbrook, 58, passed away May 24, 2019, unexpectedly in Nanticoke, Pa. Born in East Haven, Conn. May 12,1961, to Evelyn (Tackling) Ingalls and the late George Philbrook.
George leaves behind his loving daughter Nicole and his much loved granddaughter Mena of New London; in addition his four brothers, Bob (Irene) LeClair of Stonington, David LeClair of Groton, Andy (Barbara) LeClair and Greg (Kim) LeClair of Westerly, R.I.; and many nieces and nephews who will miss him greatly.
George loved spending time with his family, was an avid Red Sox fan, and enjoyed time at area beaches. Everyone who remembers him is asked to celebrate George's life in their own way.
Visiting hours will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 2, at Impellitteri- Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Avenue, New London. Interment will be private.
Published in The Day on May 31, 2019