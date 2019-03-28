Groton - George J. Cirillo, 83, and formerly of Waterford passed away peacefully Monday, Mar. 25, 2019.



He was born Aug. 20, 1935, in New Rochelle, N.Y. the son of the late George M. and Delphine Cirillo. He was predeceased by his loving wife Nancy. Upon graduating from New London High School in 1954 he enlisted in the Air Force and served in the Korean War.



George had been a longtime employee at Electric Boat and a part time Police Officer for the Town of East Lyme. Upon his retirement from both jobs, he and his wife Nancy moved to Port St. Lucie, Fla., where he pursued a career as a Deputy Sheriff with the local County. After 10 years in Florida they returned to Connecticut where George was employed by the Town of East Lyme and Waterford, working security at both High Schools. This was a job he loved as he enjoyed interacting with kids.



He loved to cook, shop, gun collect, travel and spend time with family.



He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Sportman's Club, St. Paul's Church and the Police Benevolent of E.L.



He is survived by his four daughters, Lori Cirillo and her partner Robert Robinson of Lebanon, Lisa Lord and her husband, Jeffrey, Linda Danesh and her husband, Abbas, and Maria Cavanagh all of Waterford. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Jennifer Lord, Jessica Sergiacomi, Michelle Murphy, Samantha Lord, Timothy Cavanagh, Safa, Christina, and Joseph Danesh; and two great-grandchildren, Molly and Sophie Anglim. He is also survived by his two sisters, Yvonne Kelly and Delphine Desrochers.



The family will receive relatives and friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Mar. 29, 2019, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme funeral home, 48 Grand Street, Niantic.



A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019, at the St. Paul Church, Rope Ferry Rd, Waterford, CT. Interment will follow in East Lyme Cemetery, East Lyme. CT.



In lieu of flowers the family suggests that donations be made to The Miracle League of Southeastern CT c/o East Lyme Parks and Rec. 41 Society Rd. Niantic, CT 06357 or at miracleleaguect.org.



The family would like to thank the staff of Bayview Healthcare in Waterford for the excellent care and compassion.