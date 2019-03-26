|
Groton - George John Cirillo, 83, of Drozdyk Drive and formerly of Waterford, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019, at Bayview Health & Rehabilitation Center, Waterford.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at St. Paul Church Rope Ferry Waterford. Interment will follow in East Lyme, Cemetery, East Lyme. The family will receive relatives and friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home 48 Grand St. Niantic. A complete obituary will appear in a later edition.
Published in The Day on Mar. 26, 2019
