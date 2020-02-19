|
Westerly - George L. Armstrong III, 67, beloved husband of Paula (Caswell) Armstrong, of Old Post Road, Westerly, passed away at his home Monday, Feb. 17, 2020.
Born in Willimantic, he was the son of the late George II and Dorothy Armstrong.
George worked as a salesman for Valenti's State Line Motors for many years. He was a life member and Past Commodore of the Westerly Yacht Club, and a longtime member of the French Club in Jewett City. George had a love for the ocean and enjoyed fishing. He was always up for a summer excursion to Block Island. He was a proud New York Yankee fan and classic storyteller who loved spending time with his family and friends.
He leaves his wife Paula; two children, Jennifer Kamoen of Killingworth and Jamie Armstrong of Woodstock; a stepdaughter Ashley Hoffman of Westerly; and four siblings, Lee Armstrong of Canterbury, Jack Armstrong of Sullivan, Maine, Lauren Barber of Haddam and Cindy Barber of Jewett City; as well as six grandchildren; stepmother Alice Armstrong; and several nieces and nephews. George was predeceased by his sister Mary Aubin.
Visiting hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce Street, Westerly. A Celebration of George's Life will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at Westerly Yacht Club, 1 Watch Hill Road, Westerly. Funeral service and burial will be private.
Published in The Day on Feb. 19, 2020