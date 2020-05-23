Waterford - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of George M. Litwin May 17, 2020. He was born April 15, 1935, the oldest of four children of the late George J. and Tessie (Tynda) Litwin. George grew up in Waterford and attended New London High School, graduating in 1953. He was a former member of the U.S. Army National Guard.
George and his wife, Alice (Gaudreau), last celebrated 57 years of marriage, having married Sept. 29, 1962. Together they had three children, Michael Litwin (Barbara) of Colchester, Brian Litwin (Jenn) of Oakdale, and Kristen Muench (Dennis) of Preston.
He was a much loved grandfather to his seven grandchildren: Kevin Litwin of San Diego, Calif., Justin Litwin of Manchester, Alyson Litwin and Ryan Litwin, both of Colchester, Jordan Litwin of Groton, and Owen Muench and Austin Muench, both of Preston. George is also survived by two of his brothers, Joseph (Elizabeth) Litwin of Flower Mound, Texas, Raymond (Cathie) Litwin of Hebron; several nieces and nephews; and was predeceased by his brother, William (Joyce) Litwin.
George was first employed as a manager at Food Fair in New London, and then went on to a long career as a contract specialist at the Supervisor of Shipbuilding in Groton, retiring in June of 1995. He was also a longtime faithful communicant of Our Lady of the Lakes Church in Oakdale, serving as usher for many years at the 8 a.m. Mass.
George enjoyed his time as a Little League coach when his boys were young. He was a member of the Quaker Hill Bowling League for 49 years, having also served as its president. He had a passion for yard work, vegetable gardening and sports, closely following the Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots and the University of Connecticut basketball teams. He and Alice also enjoyed going to polka dances on the weekends with their closest friends.
Due to the current circumstances, burial will be private. A memorial Mass will be planned at a later date. Donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation New England Chapter at 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 or at parkinson.org/NewEngland or to Our Lady of the Lakes Church, 752 Norwich-Salem Turnpike, Oakdale, CT 06370.
Published in The Day on May 23, 2020.