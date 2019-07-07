Gales Ferry - Pastor George Rucker, 82, of Gales Ferry, went home to be with the Lord July 2, 2019, surrounded by his family



George was born July 12, 1936, in Commerce, Ga. to the late Ollie and Idel Rucker. He grew up with four brothers and five sisters. George served in the U.S. Navy for 27 years and is a veteran of Korea and Vietnam.



He was the Pastor of Missionary Church of Groton for 39 years.



He married Jeannie Ray Seals in San Diego, Calif. They had three children, Faye Madry and her husband ,Reverend Jack E. Madry, Russell Rucker and his wife, Janine, and Larry Ruckerand, his partner, Donna Perry, and his Godson Jordan Grant. He has five grandchildren, Nakia Madry-Smith and her husband, Duane, Attorney Joaquin Madry and his wife, Attorney Cristine, Marcel Rucker and his wife, Yolanda, Shawn Rucker, and Anthony Rucker.



George had eight great-grandchildren, Valentina, Shira and Carolina Madry, Kasimier Rucker, Nicholas, Allison, Serenity and Marcel Jr.



Pastor Rucker was a prayer warrior and had a calling on his life to spread the Word of God, all around directions, the world, traveling to Africa, Jamaica, Spain, Haiti, and Panama.



He will sadly be missed by all family and friends.



Calling hours will be 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington St., New London. A Celebration of Life Service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Madry Temple Church, 25 Manwaring St. New London. The family invites friends to greet them directly following the service at Daddy Jack's Restaurant, 181 Bank St. New London.



In lieu of flowers please make donations in his memory to the Center for Hospice Care.



Published in The Day on July 7, 2019