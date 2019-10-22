Home

Byles-Groton Memorial Home - Groton
310 Thames St.
Groton, CT 06340
860 445 4844
For more information about
George Wilson
George S. Wilson Jr.


1956 - 2019
George S. Wilson Jr. Obituary
Groton - George S. Wilson Jr., of Groton, passed away unexpectedly Oct. 16, 2019. He was born April 27, 1956, the son of George S. and Minnie (Myers) Wilson.

George graduated from Robert E. Fitch High School, and immediately went to work at SUPSHIP/Electric Boat where he dedicated 47 years prior to his passing.

He is survived by his sister Little Eagle; brother Leo Wilson; and sister Rosemarie Green McRae.

Services are incomplete at this time. A full obituary with service information will appear in a future edition of The Day.

Byles-Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames St., is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in The Day on Oct. 22, 2019
