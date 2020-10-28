Waterford - Georgette Cerreto Pearson, 94, of Waterford entered eternal life Oct. 24, 2020. She was born July 14, 1926, in Quebec, Canada, the daughter of the late Delphis and Delia (Morneau) Blanchette.



Moving to New Hampshire at an early age, she graduated from Berlin High School in New Hampshire. Shortly after moving to New London, she married James Cerreto who predeceased her. She was employed at the former WT Grant Store in Norwich as an office manager until its closing. She later was employed as a credit manager for Whaling City Ford, retiring in 1991.



She was united in marriage to John Pearson Sr. March 23, 1974, in St. Mary's Star of the Sea Church. Captain Pearson died October 5, 2004. Georgette's family was her pride and joy, spending time with all of them.



She is survived by a son, Louis Cerreto and wife Belinda of Texas; two stepdaughters, Diane Rossi and husband Joseph of New York and Janice McLaughlin and husband Gary of Rhode Island; siblings, Raymond Blanchette of Shelton and Oliva Blanchette of Massachusetts; fourteen grandchildren, James Cerreto Jr., Alex Fritsch, Carrie Cerreto, Kristen and husband Jonathan Bonagura, step-grandchildren, John, Deena and Melissa Pearson, Michelle and husband Patrick Errico, Amanda Rossi, Cassidy and husband Andrew Bressette, and Madison McLaughlin; five step-great-grandchildren, Dylan Pearson, Chase Grant, Gianna and Patrick Errico, and Brooks Bressette; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a step-grandchild, Colby McLaughlin; a stepson John Pearson Jr.; a brother Norman Blanchette; and a sister Mariette Dube.



A funeral Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at noon Thursday, in St. Mary's Star of the Sea Church. Her family will receive relatives at 10:30 a.m. at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral home, 84 Montauk Avenue, New London. Interment in St. Mary's Cemetery.



