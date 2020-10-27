Waterford - Georgette Pearson, 94, of Waterford entered eternal life Oct. 24, 2020, in the comfort of her home. She was born July 14, 1926, in Quebec, Canada the daughter of the late Delphis and Odelia (Morneau) Blanchette. She was the beloved wife of the late Capt. John W. Pearson Sr. who died in 2002.



Her family will receive relatives and friends from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday morning at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Avenue, New London. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, 10 Huntington Street, New London. Interment in St. Mary Cemetery. A completed obit will appear in Wednesday's edition of The Day.



