Byles-Groton Memorial Home - Groton
310 Thames St.
Groton, CT 06340
860 445 4844
Georgia McLeary
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Byles-Groton Memorial Home - Groton
310 Thames St.
Groton, CT 06340
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Connecticut State Veterans Cemetery
317 Bow Lane
Middletown, CT
Georgia A. McLeary


1973 - 2020
Georgia A. McLeary Obituary
Ledyard - Georgia A. McLeary, 46, of Ledyard passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 at her residence. She was born June 1, 1973, in Portland, Jamaica West Indies, the daughter of Cynthia Fennell and Burnette Hall.

Georgia received her Doctor of Jurisprudence degree from the University of Massachusetts School of Law. Georgia was a veteran of the United States Navy and was working as a contracting officer for the U.S. Navy at the Naval Submarine Base, Groton. She enjoyed the law, traveling, dancing, food, family and friends. She absolutely loved annual visits to Jamaica, her home country.

Georgia is survived by her husband, Norris McLeary; her daughter Nadalia McLeary; her son Micah McLeary; her brothers, Kevin and Calvin Codrington; her sister Nandy Codrington; several cousins, nieces and nephews; and countless supportive friends who are considered family.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. Friday, March 6, with a Memorial Service starting at 5 p.m. at the Byles-Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames Street, Groton. A graveside service with military honors will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Connecticut State Veterans Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown.

Yellow flowers, Georgia's favorite, will be accepted or donations can be made in Georgia's honor to the Fisher House Foundation, https://fisherhouse.org., 12300 Twin Brook Parkway #410, Rockville, MD 20852.

Please visit www.byles.com to sign the online register or to share a memory.
Published in The Day on Mar. 1, 2020
