Ledyard - Georgia A. McLeary, 46, of Ledyard died Feb. 10, 2020 at her residence. She was born June 1, 1973, in Portland, Jamaica to Cynthia Fennell and Burnette Hall. She married Norris McLeary, who survives her.
Georgia received her doctorate from the University of Massachusetts School of Law and was a veteran of the United States Navy.
Visitation is from 4 to 5 p.m. today Friday, March 6, followed by a 5 p.m. Memorial Service at the Byles-Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames Street in Groton. Military honors will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Connecticut State Veterans Cemetery. For complete information, please visit www.byles.com and to sign the online register or to share a memory.
Published in The Day on Mar. 6, 2020