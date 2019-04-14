Pawcatuck - Georgia Ann Dimock was born April 3, 1942, to the late Georgiana Beaudreau & Richard Dimock in New London.



The family soon moved from Groton to Stonington where the father's family had lived for four generations. Georgia attended Stonington public schools & graduated from St. Bernard's High School as a member of the National Honor Society. She attended New London Business School, worked at the American Velvet Mill, and volunteered at the Catholic Library. She was a communicant of St. Mary's Church, where she also taught Sunday School. After moving to Pawcatuck, she sang in St. Michael's Choir & took part in a local prayer group. An excellent seamstress, she taught her sister to sew and won an award for her work at the North Stonington Fair. When she became ill, she was admitted to Autumn Lake Heath Care Center in Cromwell, where she died on April 1, 2019.



She is survived by her siblings, Rev. Giles Dimock, O.P. of Philadelphia, Pa., Barbara Del Bene of Pawcatuck & Robert O. Dimock Sr. & his wife, Mary, also of Pawcatuck; 9 nieces and nephews and 16 grandnieces and nephews.



Calling hours for Georgia will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, at the Mystic Funeral Home. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, at St. Mary Church in Stonington. Burial will follow the mass at St. Michael Cemetery in Pawcatuck.