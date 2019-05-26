New London - Georgia K. Lanier, 72, of New London, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Lawrence & Memorial Hospital, New London after a brief illness.



Georgia was born Dec. 31, 1946, in Budapest, Hungary to Matyas and Edit Martenyi. She was the beloved wife of Joseph J. Lanier.



Georgia's family fled Hungary during the 1956 revolution. They settled in San Francisco, Calif. She obtained her BA in Biological Sciences from the University of California, Berkeley. Her career in Medical Technology started in California and extended to Oregon and Connecticut. She came to Connecticut with her husband who was then in the Coast Guard. In Connecticut she worked at Pfizer, Lawrence and Memorial Hospital, Westerly Hospital, and Yale-New Haven Hospital. They lived in Waterford from 1972 to 1983, when they moved to New London. She shopped at Stop and Shop where she was known by nearly every employee and many customers for her kindness, comradery, jokes, Ricollas, and cookies. She was also known (though not by name) to habitués of the Ocean Beach boardwalk for her riddles, including "How do-little birds learn to fly - They wing it!" She loved to make people laugh.



Besides her husband, Georgia is survived by her mother, Edit Martenyi of San Francisco, Calif.; her sister Edith Martenyi of Pleasant Hill, Calif.; and brother Mathew Martenyi of San Francisco.



Informal no-flowers calling hours from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 30, at home, 10 Aitchison Drive, New London. There will be no other services.



Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Published in The Day on May 26, 2019