Niantic - Georgiana Senior, 90, of Niantic passed away peacefully at her home Nov. 28, 2019. Georgiana was born in Yonkers, N.Y., and worked as an executive secretary in New York City until marrying and being whisked away to Texas by the love of her life, Bill Senior, who predeceased her in June. They eventually landed in Niantic, building the home they shared together for 58 years.
Georgiana was active in the local schools, volunteering for many years in classrooms and the library at Lillie B. Haynes. She was also active in the East Lyme Women's Club for many years. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, and most of her energy was spent taking care of her family. She could take a bundle of weeds and make them look like the most beautiful floral arrangement; she was a talented gardener and enjoyed hiking and traveling. Her final years were spent in her home, watching the seasons change and watching the wildlife in her beautiful back yard. She was always surrounded by her children and grandchildren; together with her husband, she cultivated a true sense of family.
Georgiana is survived by her four children, Billy (Pat), Alayne, Aline, and Alicia (Brad), along with five grandchildren, Alexis, Justin, Mackenzie, Evan and Lily.
There will be no services.
Published in The Day on Dec. 5, 2019