Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic
Route 1 51 Williams Ave.
Mystic, CT 06355
(860) 536-2888
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
6:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Engaging Heaven Church
66 Union St.
New London, CT
Georgianna J. Schulte


1942 - 2020
Georgianna J. Schulte Obituary
Mystic - Georgianna J. Schulte, 77, of Mystic, wife of 19 years to Raymond J. Schulte, passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 after a brief illness. Born in Danbury, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Mary (Borovoy) Kowerdovich.

At an early age after her father's unexpected death, she raised her two younger brothers, Joseph and Dwayne. While caring for her young family, she was able to continue studying and graduate from high school and attend the University of Bridgeport, earning her bachelor's degree. She eventually went on to receive her master's degree from Smith College in Massachusetts in special education. Affectionately known to many as "Mama G," she began her career teaching grammar school in Wilton, at the Mystic Oral School in Mystic and for Capitol Region Education Council (CREC) in Hartford for many years. Following her years as a grammar school teacher, Georgianna taught students with cochlear implants how to speak and interact within the normal hearing world. A pioneer in her teaching abilities, she successfully taught two sisters born deaf, who graduated from the public school system, despite their disability.

A devout Christian woman and true believer in Christ, she lived her life in faith by loving and caring for the people around her. Georgianna was active in the Seaport Community Church under Pastor Brad Whipple, rising to the position of deacon. More recently, she was a member of the Engaging Heaven Church in New London.

In addition to her husband, she leaves her two brothers, Joseph Kowerdovich (Lorraine) and Dwayne Kowerdovich (Carol); two nephews, Michael Kowerdovich (Jolene) and Christopher Kowerdovich; a niece, Andrea Tindall (Shane); her father-in-law, Raymond J. Schulte; several cousins; and her entire church family, especially, Pastor James Levesque.

Her family will receive relatives and friends, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at the Mystic Funeral Home located on Route 1 in Mystic. A service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Engaging Heaven Church, 66 Union Street, New London. Her burial will follow the service at the Connecticut State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Engaging Heaven Church, 66 Union St. New London, CT. 06320.
Published in The Day on Feb. 16, 2020
