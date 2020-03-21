|
New London - Georgios "George" Goumenos, of New London passed away March 18, 2020, surrounded by his loving family following his fourth and final bout with cancer.
Mr. Goumenos will be remembered as a strong leader with a deep devotion for his family, unrivaled work ethic, and for always pushing those he cared for to be their best.
George was born in Piraeus Greece, where he served in the military and merchant marines prior to immigrating to the U.S. in 1976. Soon after, he met the love of his life, Helene, and they were married June 1, 1980.
He is also survived by his sister Maria Stavrou; children, Christos and Vasiliki; daughter-in-law Sophia; grandson George; and beloved dog Ellie. George also leaves behind many close cousins, nieces, and nephews.
George worked tirelessly throughout his life owning and operating three restaurants: Omega (Norwich), Skylight Inn (Franklin), and most recently Nathaniel's (New London). Over the years George helped countless people improve their lives and selflessly acted as a father figure for many others.
When not working, George loved spending time with his family, Greek music, construction projects, and having spirited debates with anyone who would engage. He will be most missed for his unfiltered honesty, unique sense of humor, sharp wit, fighting spirit, and fierce independence.
There will be a memorial announced to celebrate George's life at a future date.
The family would like to thank the staff for their compassionate care at both L+M and Brigham and Women's Hospitals. In lieu of flowers, the family requests for donations to be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute in George's honor.
Published in The Day on Mar. 21, 2020