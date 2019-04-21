|
Mystic - Gerald F. Clark "Jerry", passed away April, 17, 2019. Beloved husband of Benedicte; son of the late Gerald Clark and Helen Schmidt; loving father of Florie (Mike) Jenkins, Capucine Clark and Valerie (Randy) Colson. Predeceased by James Clark. Adored grandfather of Catherine and Christopher Colson and Romy Jenkins. Dearest brother to David Clark; Claire, Kris, and Tom Schmidt and predeceased by Sam Schmidt.
A private family funeral will be held April 25, in Mystic. The family would like to invite friends to celebrate Jerry's life Friday April 26. A mass will take place at 12:30 p.m. at The Chapel of Our Lady of the Assumption on Enders Island, immediately followed by a reception on the same grounds.
In lieu of flowers, his family would be most appreciative if you would send donations to St. Edmund's Retreat (https://www.endersisland.com/give). They encourage you to visit https://www.vanemburgh.com/obituary/gerald-clark for a full obituary, memorial service information, and to visit Jerry's guestbook.
Published in The Day on Apr. 21, 2019