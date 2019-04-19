Home

Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
corner of Montauk Avenue and Squire St.
New London, RI
Gerald J. Pescatello


Gerald J. Pescatello
1941 - 2019
Gerald J. Pescatello Obituary
New London - Gerald J. Pescatello, 78, of New London, passed away suddenly April 15, 2019, at the Lawrence & Memorial Hospital.

Gerald was born March 2, 1941, in New London, the son of the late Joseph John and Marjorie (Johnson) Pescatello.

Mr. Pescatello received a bachelor's degree from Providence College and his master's degree from the University of Connecticut. His entire career was dedicated to teaching elementary schools in New London.

He is survived by his sister, Nancy Lamb and her husband Tom of Hooksett, N.H. and was predeceased by his brother, Joseph J. Pescatello Jr., formerly of Flint, Mich.

His interests included golf, tennis, Providence College athletics, and associating with his many friends and former students.

A Memorial Gathering will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 22, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Avenue, New London. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Tuesday April 23, at St. Joseph Church, corner of Montauk Avenue and Squire St., New London. Interment in St. Mary Cemetery will be private and at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the http://www.diabetes.org/

To share an online condolences with Gerald's family, please visit www.neilanfunerlahome.com
Published in The Day on Apr. 19, 2019
