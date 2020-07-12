1/1
Gerald "Jerry" Jaster
1936 - 2020
Groton - Gerald "Jerry" Jaster, 83, of Groton, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital. He was born Nov. 10, 1936, in Angola, N.Y., the son of Lloyd and Aletha Jaster.

Jerry proudly served in the United States Navy, and upon his honorable discharge, he owned and operated a service station, until he moved the family to Groton in 1969. There, he went on to work for Pfizer, until his retirement in 1994. He was married to Louise (Kessler) Jaster, and together they raised eight children. She passed away in 2000.

Jerry is survived by their children and their spouses: Linda and Leslie Valentine, of Arbutus, Md., James Meyers, of Groton, Cheryl and John Sior, of New London, Deborah and Charles Noto, of Dunkirk, N.Y., William and Dianne Meyers, of New London, Pamela and Randall Regnere, of Groton, Robin and Allen Slonski, of Groton and Amy and Tommy Neigel, of Groton; 15 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his longtime companion, Judy Land, whom he met at one of his favorite places, Hidden Acres Campgrounds in Preston.

Services are private. Burial will be in Colonel Ledyard Cemetery. Byles-Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames Street, Groton assisted the family with the arrangements. Please visit www.byles.com to sign the guestbook.

Published in The Day on Jul. 12, 2020.
July 5, 2020
Judy so sorry. We were fortunate to have met Jerry last year. We send our love and prayers to family and friends.
Beverly and Marc Bennett
Acquaintance
