Groton - Gerald L. Jaster, 83, of Groton, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital. He was born Nov. 10, 1936, in Angola, N.Y., the son of Lloyd and Aletha Jaster.



Gerald worked for Pfizer as a control room operator before his retirement.



Services are private. Burial will be in Colonel Ledyard Cemetery. Byles-Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames Street, Groton assisted the family with the arrangements.



A full obituary will appear in next Sunday's edition of The Day.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store