Salem - Gerald "Jerry" or "Jet" M. Alfonso Sr., 80, of Salem, passed away Oct. 19, 2019, at William W. Backus Hospital after a valiant battle with cancer. Born in Hartford, Jan. 19, 1939, he was a son of the late Mario and Geraldine (Tasillo) Alfonso.
He graduated from Manchester High School with the class of 1957. He went on to serve with the United States Navy for three years of active duty and two more years with the Reserves. Jerry married his beloved wife, Diane Pesko, in 1963. The couple settled in Old Lyme, where they made their home and raised their family. Jerry was extremely capable, 'a jack of all trades;' He could do anything and would help anyone. He loved to teach others how to get something done. His work as a ship's captain on the MiJoy fishing boat out of Waterford, was a labor of love for 17 years. Jerry later worked as an armed security guard, retiring several years ago. He loved life; and it was perfectly evident to his family and friends, who will remember him with love.
In addition to his loving wife, Diane of 56 years, survivors include his sons, Gerald M. Alfonso Jr. of East Lyme and Scott L. Alfonso of New London; a brother Louis Alfonso and his wife Elizabeth of N. Kingstown, R.I.; a grandson Steven Alfonso; a nephew Timothy Alfonso; and numerous extended family members and friends, as he never met a stranger.
An informal celebration of Jerry's life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at his home in Salem. Friends are welcome. Dress is informal; and bring your favorite story about Jerry to share.
The family requests that donations in his memory be made to Hartford Hospital Home Care, www.vitas.com/Home-Health. For online condolences, please visit www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on Oct. 28, 2019