New London - Gerald M. Dunn Jr., 62, of New London passed away July 27, 2020, at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital. He was the son of the late Gerald M. Dunn Sr. and Patricia Dunn.



"Gerry" was a graduate of Westerly High School and attended Providence College in Rhode Island. At the time of his death, he was employed by Electric Boat as a weight estimator.



Gerry is survived by his daughter Patsy Dunn; and her mother Ellie Dunn of Pawcatuck; two sisters, Kathryn Dunn of Colo. and Margaret Fusaro of Westerly, R.I.; and several nieces and nephews.



A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family, at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery in Stoughton, Mass.



Donations in his memory may be made to Amedisys Foundation, 111 Founders Plaza Suite 1803, East Hartford, CT. 06108 or online www.amedisysfounpaynow.



The Mystic Funeral Home is assisting the family.



