Waterford - Gerald S. Brandle, 82, of Waterford passed away at home June 24, 2020. He was born Feb. 27, 1938, in Brooklyn, N.Y. to John and Agnes (McKenna) Brandle.
Gerald was a proud veteran and member of the U.S. Navy. After being discharged from the Navy, he moved to Waterford. He was the owner of Brandle's Auto Body for over 30 years until his retirement in 2003. He was the family fixer of all things, storyteller and he never missed an opportunity for a good laugh! He was an active community member and volunteered his time at Seaside and Waterford schools. He was also a Waterford RTM member during the mid-1970s. Like his father, he was an active member of the Sphinx Bedouin Shriner Club, he was the First Vice-President in 1983.
He leaves behind the love of his life and partner in all things, his wife of 61 years, Monique; their son, Lee (Tracey); grandson and best-buddy, Cody; sister, Jacqueline; niece, Patti (Frank); nephews, Michael (Pam), Nevin (Deidra) and Adam.
A special thank you to the staff of Lawrence + Memorial Hospital CCU, Palliative Care Team and Dr. Frazer for their compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to: shrinershospitalsforchildren.org or to a charity of your choice.
There will be no calling hours and funeral services will be private.
The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Avenue, New London, CT is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Online condolences may be shared with Gerald's family at www.neilanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on Jun. 30, 2020.