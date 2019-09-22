|
Spring Hill, Fla. - The Right Reverend Gerald T. Murphy, J.C.D., of Spring Hill, Fla., died Sept. 14, 2019. He was born Jan. 24, 1940, in Fall River, Mass., the son of the late Thomas E. and Mabel A. (Tomlinson) Murphy. He was educated in the public schools of New London, and earned a bachelor's degree from St. Anselm's College in Manchester, N.H. He received a Master of Theology degree summa cum laude from Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology at Brookline, Mass.; a licentiate in canon law from the University of Strasbourgh in France, a Doctor of Ministry degree from Andover-Newton School of Theology at Newton Centre, Mass., and a doctorate in Canon Law from the Pontifical Lateran University in Rome, Italy. He also was a Registered Nurse.
He was ordained a priest at St. Mary's Orthodox Church in Cambridge, Mass., April 9, 1967. He received the name of Gerasimos at his ordination. He served as pastor of St. George Church in Charleston, W.Va., at Saint George's Greek Orthodox Church of Toronto in Ontario, Canada, and as pastor of St. John of Damascus Church in Boston, Mass., where he was elevated to the rank of archimandrite.
On Sept. 14, 1984, he professed vows in the Basilian Salvatorian Order, joining an Eastern Catholic Order of priests who elected him Regional Superior (Provincial) of the American Region where he served as Superior for six years. Father Murphy served many other parishes including St. Ann Melkite Greek Catholic Church in Waterford.
Father Murphy taught theology and nursing ethics at River College in Nashua, N.H. for twenty years, where he was a tenured professor of theology and religious studies and chair of the Department of Religious Studies. He retired in 2002, and moved to Spring Hill, Fla. in 2004, where he continued to serve as a judicial vicar for the Melkite-Greek Catholic Diocese of Newton.
He is survived by his nephews, Sean (Christine) and James (Tabitha) Terris; and several great-nephews and nieces.
Following a liturgy at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at his hometown parish of St. Ann Melkite Greek Catholic Church, 41 Cross Road, Waterford, he will be laid to rest at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in New London.
