|
|
Wethersfield - Geraldine F. "Gerry" Shea, 90, of Wethersfield and Black Point Niantic, our loving sister, aunt and great-aunt, peacefully passed away at Hartford Hospital Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. Geraldine was born Aug. 12, 1929, and was raised in Hartford, the beloved daughter of the late James P. and Nora (Donahue) Shea.
Gerry attended St. Michael School, Weaver High School and Hillyer College at the University of Hartford. She received an Associate in Arts degree in medical science with honors. She applied this knowledge for almost forty years as a medical assistant to Dr. Irving Waltman, MD. She was a devout Roman Catholic, faithful communicant and extraordinary minister of the Eucharist at the Church of the Incarnation, Wethersfield, as well as a member of its Women's Club. Gerry participated in numerous associations, enjoyed snow skiing, spent time at Black Point Beach and traveled in her younger years. For over 65 years, she enjoyed the time spent Wednesdays with her special friends known as the "Knitters."
Gerry, also known as "Sister," forever will be loved and deeply missed by her twin sister, Jean; sister-in-law Harriet; her nieces and nephews and their children: Kathleen and Bill Piccirillo; Sally Shea and her daughter Katherine, James and Audrey Shea and their daughter Erin, Terry and Colleen Shea; their children, Christine, Patrick and Kelly; Tracy and Luke Fillian and their son Marshall; Julie Holt and her daughter Sara; and John and Ames Shea and their children Madeline and Daniel. In addition to her parents, Geraldine was predeceased by her two brothers, James and John; sister-in-law Katherine; nephew Kevin; grand-nephew Bernard; and nephew-in-law Michael Holt.
Friends and relatives may pay their respects to the Shea family from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, 34 Beaver Road, Wethersfield. A Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate Geraldine's life will be at11 a.m. in the Church of the Incarnation, 544 Prospect St., Wethersfield. Interment will follow the Mass in Mount St. Benedict Cemetery (Section R-Ext), 1 Cottage Grove Road, Bloomfield.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Church of the Incarnation. To extend online condolences or share a memory, please visit www.farleysullivan.com.
Published in The Day on Oct. 27, 2019