Geraldine H. Williams
1921 - 2020
Stonington - Geraldine H. Williams of Stonington, passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. Geraldine was born in Groton, to George and Lillian Hunt Dec. 29, 1921. She married Allen S. Williams July 30, 1939, in Athol, Mass. She was a longtime resident of Stonington.

She is survived by her four children: John Williams, Keith (Connie) Williams, Georgia (Johnny) Jenkins and Larry (Marie) Williams: eight great-grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

The family is very grateful to the Masonicare Hospice team for their loving care which allowed Geraldine to spend her final days at home. If you're so inclined, in lieu of flowers, please donate to your local Hospice.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday Oct. 28, at Elm Grove Cemetery. For additional obituary information or to share a note of remembrance or condolence with the Williams family, please visit www.dinotofuneral.com.

Published in The Day on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dinoto Funeral Home
17 Pearl St.
Mystic, CT 06355
(860) 536-2685
