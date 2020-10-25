Stonington - Geraldine H. Williams of Stonington, passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. Geraldine was born in Groton, to George and Lillian Hunt Dec. 29, 1921. She married Allen S. Williams July 30, 1939, in Athol, Mass. She was a longtime resident of Stonington.
She is survived by her four children: John Williams, Keith (Connie) Williams, Georgia (Johnny) Jenkins and Larry (Marie) Williams: eight great-grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
The family is very grateful to the Masonicare Hospice team for their loving care which allowed Geraldine to spend her final days at home. If you're so inclined, in lieu of flowers, please donate to your local Hospice.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday Oct. 28, at Elm Grove Cemetery. For additional obituary information or to share a note of remembrance or condolence with the Williams family, please visit www.dinotofuneral.com
