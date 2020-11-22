Willimantic - Geraldine Marie "Gerrie" Shaw, 60, of Willimantic lost her battle to alcoholism Nov. 16, 2020, in her current home in Willimantic. Gerrie was born March 25, 1960, in Willimantic, to Thomas Danehy and Irene Sullivan Danehy.
She spent her career helping individuals with special needs. She believed in equality and using our voices. Her faith and connection to a Higher Power was immeasurable, and for that, we know she is at peace.
For more information on Gerrie, visitation times, service and donation information, please visit www.byles.com
.
David was born in Norwich, to James E. Brown Sr. and Virginia Wellington Brown. He married Cindy Bohnak Brown; she survives him.
David graduated from the University of New Haven and was an engineer in the shipbuilding industry. He had an interest in military history and a passion for the Green Bay Packers. Most of all, he loved his family.
Services are private. For more on David or to sign the online register, please visit www.byles.com
.