Quaker Hill - Geraldine "Geri" Sincali, 95 of Quaker Hill entered eternal life Aug. 31, 2020. She was born July 4, 1925, in New London the daughter of the late Giuseppee and Rose Ferri. She was the beloved wife of the late Angelo Sincali and is survived by her son Andy Sincali.



Her family will receive relatives and friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Avenue, New London. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, from the Jordan Cemetery in Waterford.



A complete obituary will appear in Thursday's edition of The Day.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store