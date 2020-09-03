Quaker Hill - Geraldine "Geri" Sincali, 95, of Quaker Hill entered eternal life Aug. 31, 2020. She was born July 4, 1925, in New London the daughter of the late Giuseppee and Rose Ferri. She was the beloved wife of the late Angelo Sincali, who died Dec. 12, 1983.



She is survived by her son, Andy Sincali of Quaker Hill; two granddaughters, Samantha and Angelina; and a great-granddaughter, Sarah. She was predeceased by two sons, Gary and Ricky Sincali; and a sister, Evelyn Leonard.



Her family will receive relatives and friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Avenue, New London. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, from the Jordan Cemetery in Waterford.



